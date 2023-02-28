United States senior diplomat visits Zimbabwe ahead of July elections

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE United States of America (USA) deputy assistant secretary for the African Affairs Bureau ambassador Robert Scott is visiting Zimbabwe from February 28 to March 3.

Scott is the most senior US diplomat to visit the country since the 2017 coup and according to government he will be shown reforms by the Second Republic in the last five years.

During the four day visit, Scott will meet Foreign Affairs minister Frederick Shava and other relevant ministries.

The visit is also expected to review the recent US- Africa leaders’ summit which was held in Washington D.C.

“The United States of America (USA) deputy assistant secretary in the Bureau of African Affairs, ambassador Robert Scott, is scheduled to visit Zimbabwe to discuss various issues of mutual interest between the two countries from 28 February to 3 March 2023.

“During the visit, ambassador Scott is scheduled to meet the minister of foreign affairs and international trade, honourable ambassador F.M. Shava together with other relevant government ministers,” foreign affairs ministry spokesperson Livit Rugejo said in a statement.

Rugejo added; “The meeting is expected to review the recent US-Africa Leaders’ Summit which was held in Washington DC, and to which, Zimbabwe was represented by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Hon Ambassador Shava.

“On the back of the inroads which the two countries have made in cooperating at both bilateral and multilateral levels, Zimbabwe is expected to apprise ambassador Scott on the AFDB Structured Dialogue Programme and associated reform priorities which the government has implemented, especially in the last five years.”