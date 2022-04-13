Universities, colleges to close for census

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

HIGHER and tertiary learning institutions will be closed from April 18 to 30 for census, government has said.

Addressing journalists during post cabinet media briefing, ICT minister Jenfan Muswere said this is to ensure that students are counted within their usual households.

“To avoid collective or institutional households, cabinet advises the nation that all institutions of higher learning be closed from the 18th to the 30th of April 2022,” Muswere said.

“The closure of the institutions will pave way for the enumeration of students in their usual households. Church attendants are similarly encouraged to remain within their places of residences and in particular people who will be worshipping during the easter and independent holidays,” he said.

“This is there to ensure there will be smooth conduct of the census,” he added.

Meanwhile no Covid-19 relaxations have been made and the public is encouraged to observe the regulations as we head towards Easter and independence holidays.