Universities To Reopen June 1, Final Year Students To Be On Campus – Minister

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter/Agencies

ALL State universities have been given the green light by government to reopen on June 1, but only final year students will be on campus with the rest using e-learning platforms.

The minister of Higher Education, Amon Murwira confirmed the latest development.

The tertiary colleges had been closed in March as part of a raft of measures to implement the national lockdown.

The lockdown regulations have since been eased by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and most companies in the industry and commerce sectors have reopened although the informal sector remains closed.

This week all State universities had submitted their reopening plans to the Higher Education ministry.

“We have agreed on a general date of June 1. That is when every university should start blended learning,” Murwira said.

“In the first phase, only final year classes are expected to be receiving face-to-face learning, while others use online learning. We did this to allow social distancing on campus.

“We have also agreed with institutions that examinations are going to be written between July and mid-August then the semester ends.

“We are not going to compromise on the safety of our students. Education is for the living, we gave a specific order to universities to ensure they put systems in place that will see a safe environment for students.

“We will be working with our relevant sister ministries to ensure that the process happens in a seamless manner. If there will be waivers needed, we will respond to the need in a coordinated manner with the Ministry of Health and Child Care as well as the Ministry of Home Affairs.”