University drug peddler escapes jail; tells court he sold weed to help with living and education costs

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CHINHOYI University of Technology (CUT) student has been spared custodial sentence following his conviction for peddling dangerous drugs at campus.

Rudairo Chifamba (25) appeared before Magistrate Chido Garwe this Wednesday at Chinhoyi Court Complex facing charges of unlawful possession of dagga as defined in section 157 (i)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act chapter 9:23.

He pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment of which four months were conditionally suspended.

The remaining eight months were commuted to 280 hours of community service, which he will perform at Chinhoyi Clinic during weekends.

In mitigation, Chifamba submitted that he was in the business of selling drugs to other learners in-order to eke out a living from proceeds of sales.

The State case, led by Tafadzwa Knight Rwodzi, was that on March 14 this year, at around 9am, campus security details got a tip off that Chifamba was illegally dealing in dangerous drugs.

Security services personnel proceeded to the hostels and conducted a search in his room where they recovered dagga stashed in a bag.

Chifamba was immediately arrested and handed over to police detectives who confiscated the dagga.