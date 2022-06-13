University of Johannesburg launches first Africa alumni chapter in Zimbabwe

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

THE University of Johannesburg (UJ) recently launched its first Africa Alumni chapter in Zimbabwe as part of a campaign to garner support for resources from industry, local and international communities, alumni and philanthropists.

UJ’s Division for Internationalisation and the Development and Fundraising Office, coordinated a fundraising initiative in Zimbabwe late last month.

The trip was aimed at engaging Zimbabwean corporates to identify funding opportunities for students, industry research collaboration and human capital development.

The team met with the CEO’s and Heads of Corporate Affairs of Delta Corporation, National Foods, BancABC, TM PnP and CBZ Holdings.

“The SADC region is extremely important to UJ with the largest cohort of international students coming from Zimbabwe,” said Ntombise Mangqase, UJ’s Director Fundraising and Administration, Division for Internationalisation,

“Part of UJ’s Pan African focus is to foster and enhance its relationship with universities and business in the region which benefit not only the universities and countries in question but the broader African continent.”

She added that the aim of the Zimbabwe alumni chapter was to reconnect and broaden the network with alma mater and friends in order to explore mutually beneficial areas for collaboration while preserving the brand and stature of the University.