Unlicensed Driver (18) Knocks Down VID Inspector

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

AN 18-year-old unlicensed driver has been ordered to perform 105 hours of unpaid work, coupled with a $10 000 fine for running over a Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) inspector and fleeing the scene.

Tinashe Nyaningwe of Chikonohono suburb in Chinhoyi, who is a student at Chemagamba Secondary School in the Mashonaland West provincial capital, pleaded guilty when he appeared in court facing three counts of violating the Road Traffic Act relating to “driving negligently, driving without a valid driver’s licence and failing to stop following an accident.”

Magistrate Tamara Chivindi on Friday sentenced Nyaningwe to perform 105 hours of community work at Chemagamba Police Station for count one.

For the second and third counts, the unlicenced driver was slapped with $5 000 for each count or 30 days imprisonment should he fail to deposit the fine with the Clerk of Court before 20 June.

The state case, led by prosecutor Odra Chitoro was that on 29 December last year at around 7am, Nyaningwe was driving a Honda Fit registration number ADQ0718 along Chegutu-Chinhoyi highway.

Court heard that upon reaching Ashton’s turn-off, he negligently drove the vehicle and hit Zedias Mabhugu, a VID inspector who was vetting a car for defects.

Realising an accident had occurred, the youthful motorist fled the scene, only to be arrested after a chase.