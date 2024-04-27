Unlucky DJ Levels, Ti Gonzi and Xtra Large not getting cars from Chivayo 

Spread This News

By Tapiwa Svondo

AN lnstagram page, Chitown Ndokumba, has stirred controversy after posting pictures of popular ghetto rhythm composer and disc-jockey Levels, yester-year hit makers Xtra Large, chanter Ti Gonzi and Mzaya Wenyika suggesting the artistes deserve car gifts from businessman Wicknell Chivayo.

The burly Zanu PF-linked mogul has lately been donating cars mostly to musicians whom he thinks helped the ruling party win elections.

Responded to the post by ‘Chitown Ndokumba’ in the comment section, Chivayo said he was not going to be arm twisted to give the artistes anything.

“Unfortunately, non of (the) above,” he wrote curtly.

Followers were rallying behind Levels to also get a vehicle from Chivayo since DJ Fantan, who was recently gifted a ride, works closely with Levels behind the decks during Zanu PF rallies.

DJ Fantan and Levels co-own Chillspot Records, which promotes budding young artists to showcase their talents.

DJ Fantan was recently gifted a Mercedes Benz while his wife and mother were spoilt with sleek cars yet his sidekick, Levels, was surprisingly left out.

On the other hand, the duo of Xtra Large joined the list of beggars when they wrote a very long letter to Chivayo asking for assistance, but it seems their pleas fell on deaf ears.

“Dear Sir Wicknell, we were hoping that our turn will also come, and we didn’t want to disturb the plans you had in gifting other people.

“We were in high hopes to be located also since our works are known and they speak for themselves, but let us take this opportunity of reminding you of the journey we have travelled up to now with the ruling party Zanu PF.

“We were the first young artists to sing at the Zanu PF rallies…We became youths’ ambassadors on these galas to the extent of crossing the border to Mozambique where we performed in Chimoio, had the honour of being at the mass graves in Chimoio and got first-hand knowledge on the ground of what the liberation struggle was really like, we came back with a different mindset.

“From 2008 we were involved in making campaign jingles for Zanu PF and we made three jingles with the theme (Vhotai Murunyararo and Musarambe Kana Zanu PF Yodaidza) literally translated mean ‘Vote ln Peace’ and ‘Don’t Ignore When Zanu PF Shouts.’

“We paved way for urban grooves music and inspired the current generation of musicians who are now making a living through music. During the introduction of our urban music, we influenced the 75% local content on radio stations and TV with our content.”

“We performed at most of the Zanu PF rallies from that time to date, had the honour to perform in front of the then Head of State and the current Head of State.

“The last recent rally being in Mazowe North constituency last year with the theme ‘ED Pfee 6million+ votes.’

“In 2016 spearheaded the Anti-Corruption Zero Tolerance- Wise Music Project which was headed by the then Vice President ED Mnangagwa and we did a song and video which is currently on YouTube titled ‘Huwori Hwawondonga Nyika’. Did a presentation in HICC before very respected ministers.

“We carry the name of the party in the streets of our hood and everywhere we go from the time we engaged with the party’s activities we listed. We feel and believe we have to be a good reflection of what we are associated with.

“We are still Maroja and still believe there is hope that this title can be changed,” said Xtra Large posting on their official Facebook page.

Extra Large is comprised of two members, Jimmy Mangezi and Norman Manwere, who are popular for their yesteryear hits, Uri Roja and Wafa Wanaka, and have released more than 10 albums in their name.