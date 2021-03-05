Unwell Marry Mubaiwa’s Assault Trial Postponed Again

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

Marry Mubaiwa, the estranged wife of Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, will now stand trial for assaulting her former housemaid on May 10 after she failed to do so Friday due to illness.

Mubaiwa is accused of slapping Delight Munyoro whom she allegedly claimed was influencing her children to dislike her.

Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa granted Mubaiwa’s application for postponement after agreeing she was visibly sick and should be afforded an opportunity to get better first.

The state, represented by Charles Muchemwa, had opposed the postponement arguing that witnesses were all present and that trial was overdue.

Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa told court her client was not feeling any better.

Last time she was wheeled to court in an ambulance before she was taken into the court building in a wheelchair since she could not walk on her own.

On Friday, Mubaiwa staggered to court with her mother supporting her.

Her arms and legs were swollen, and wounds were covered with bandages.

Mtetwa said the former model was currently going through blood transfusion sessions making her unfit to stand trial.

The assault charges against Mubaiwa arose in January last year when she allegedly assaulted Munyoro at Hellenic School in Borrowdale, Harare.

According to the police, there was an altercation between Mubaiwa and the maid over the custody of Mubaiwa and her Chiwenga’s children.

Munyoro is reported to have gone to the school to pick up the children but clashed with Marry who also wanted to have access to the minor children.

It is alleged that Mubaiwa called Munyoro a witch and accused her of influencing her children to dislike their own mother.

On Thursday, Mubaiwa wrote on social media claiming she last saw her children some 500 days ago.