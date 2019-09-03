Upcoming songbird, Rufaro crowned Dreamstar Zimbabwe champion

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

UPCOMING Bulawayo songbird, Rufaro Monalisa Kapofu was Saturday crowned Dreamstar Zimbabwe champion bagging a prize money worth RTGS$30 000.

Monalisa (picture below) is the first female contestant to win the talent search show since its inception six years ago.

The 25-year-old was battling against 16 other contestants at the show’s sixth edition held at the Harare International Conference Centre (HICC).

She was awarded RTGS$30 000, employment opportunities locally and in China, a trip to China and a recording contract with Jacaranda Culture and Media Corporation (JCMC) studios inclusive of a full artist promotion package.

In her final act, she rocked the stage with a vibrant performance of covers for Roki’s hit track ‘chidzoka’ and Juntal’s ‘mutupo’.

The first runner-up, School boy bagged RTGS$15 000 while the second runner-up, MK went with RTGS$7 500.

Singer, song-writer, Adrian Tate and dreamstar alumni, Nyasha David, Fusion 5 Mangwiro, beatboxing duo, Probeats and Tafara gave explosive performances.

The country’s biggest arts competitions was attended by Information minister, Monica Mutsvangwa and her husband, former Zimbabwean ambassador to China, Chris Mutsvangwa.

The talent show seeks to promote cultural exchange between Zimbabwe and China while empowering local talent in the arts industry.

China Africa Economic and Culture Exchange Research Centre, JCMC, National Arts Council of Zimbabwe, Harare International Food and Music Festival, the Embassy of China are sponsoring the talent search competition.