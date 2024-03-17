UPDATED: Beitbridge accident death toll rises to 9; police release victims’ names

By Staff Reporter
THE death toll in the fatal road traffic accident involving two cross border buses that occurred early Saturday morning has risen from seven to nine.
NewZimbabwe.com earlier reported that seven people had died while an undisclosed number sustained injuries after the buses collided head-on just after the tollgate plaza in Beitbridge.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the crash, putting the latest figure of casualties at nine.
According to sources, the crash occurred when a City Bus coach travelling from Johannesburg enroute to Harare crashed into a Blue Circle bus coming from Karoi and heading to the border town.
It is said the fire brigade and ambulance services responded promptly to the disaster and managed to rescue and ferry the injured to Beitbridge District Hospital where some victims received treatment.
Some of the passengers on the buses reportedly sustained serious injuries, pointing to the possibility that the death toll could increase.
According to media reports, District Civil Protection Committee chairperson, Sikhangezile Mafu Moyo, who is also the District Development Coordinator, hinted on the severity of injuries sustained by some victims.
Of the total 39 injured people, nine who were critical were transferred to United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH), 12 were still admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital while 18 were treated and discharged.
Police appealed to drivers to avoid night driving as most accidents occur during this time owing to compromised visibility and observation challenges.