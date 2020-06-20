UPDATED: Health Minister Obadiah Moyo Granted $50 000 Bail

Spread This News











By Makanaka Masenyama

HEALTH Minister Obadiah Moyo was Saturday granted a $50 000 bail when he appeared before Chief Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi facing three criminal abuse of office charges.

The charges relate to the illegal procurement of Covid-19 drugs and equipment through a dodgy company, Drax International.

Delish Nguwaya, the country representative of Drax International is in remand prison after he was denied bail at the magistrates’ courts last Monday.

Three NatPharm directors were also arrested this week before they were granted a $10 000 bail each facing the same illegal procurement charges.

Moyo was represented by James Mutizwa and George Chaga from Chihambakwe and Mutizwa Legal practitioners.

The State did not oppose bail.

“State has no compelling reasons to deny the accused bail,” Clemence Chimbari appearing for the State told the court.

“Should this find favour with the court. We suggest the following conditions, that he deposit $50 000 with the Clerk of Court as bail, to continue residing at his given address until the matter is finalised, that he reports three times a week, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Friday at ZACC (Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission), that he surrenders his passport, not to interfere with witnesses or investigations, to provide surety in the form of title deeds to a stand measuring 2075 square meters in Eastlea. The property belongs to Memory Moyo, the accused’s spouse,” said Chimbari.

State witnesses have been identified as, Agnes Mahomva, former ministry of health secretary and now national Covid-19 coordinator in the President’s Office, George Guvamatanga, ministry of finance secretary, Gerald Gwinji, former secretary in the health ministry and NatPharm managing director Flora Sifeku.

Moyo will be back in court on 31 July 2020.