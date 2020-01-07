UPDATED: Zimparks rangers found dead in Kariba Dam, police treating incident as murder

By Mary Taruvinga/Agencies

TWO Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (Zimparks) rangers who went missing on New Year’s Eve have been found dead in Lake Kariba.

Zimparks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo confirmed the incident.

“It is with great sadness that our two missing rangers have been found dead in Lake Kariba. Zimparks wants to thank stakeholders and sister security departments who worked tirelessly to search for our rangers. These are conservation heroes,” he said on his Facebook page.

National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also told the media Tuesday that one of the bodies had been found with reports indicating it had stab wounds.

Nyathi said police were treating the rangers’ death as murder.

“As police we can confirm the retrieval of the body of one of the rangers this morning in the lake after nearly a week of searching.

“We are treating this as a murder case and investigations are still in progress,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

The two according authorities, went on patrol on December 31 night but never returned.

Their boat was located two days after they went missing but their bodies could still not be found.

Zimparks, together with the state police, then launched a search before the bodies were found late on Monday.

Sources say the two were involved in a fight with Zambian poachers who overpowered them before they allegedly killed the two rangers.