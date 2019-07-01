Urban groovers in nostalgic reunion, police disruption leave sour taste in the mouth

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

AFTER years since the Urban Grooves music movement rocked the airwaves at the turn of the century but suddenly muscled out by the emergence of Zimdancehall, some of the leading lights came out of their cocoons Saturday to reconnect with their fans.

The show dubbed ‘Euphoric Grooves’ organised by local promoters, Kayse Connect, urban grooves crooners performed yesteryear chart busting tracks creating a nostalgic atmosphere.

Ba Shupi, Diana Samkange and the ‘Maroja’ duo, Xtra Large opened the show on a high note at Veritas Sports Club, enthralling music lovers with hit tracks.

Renowned hip hop chanter, Leonard Mapfumo brought the house down, backed by a live band he serenaded the crowd with ‘Seiko’ and ‘Maidei’.

As Mapfumo rounded up his performance, Ngoni Kambarami joined him, welcomed by the crowd’s resounding screams.

Ex Q captivated fans’ hearts as he sealed the show with a vibrant showcasing of his ‘Bhachura’, ‘Musikanzwa’, ‘Nhema’ with Dj Tamuka as his vocal backup alongside a passionate three men dance group.

As Pauline Gundidza walked onto the stage with her mbira in hand, police moved into dismiss the crowds stating that the time the club had been booked for had lapsed much to her and fans dismay.

Clearly disappointed that she didn’t get to perform at the reunion, fans encouraged her to ignore the orders and stage at least one song but the songstress was having none of it.

The night ended on a sad note for fans of songbird, Tererai Mugwadi, the maverick Roki and Gary Tight who were part of the line up but didn’t get to perform.