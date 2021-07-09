Urban Groovers Unite In Self Esteem Track

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

URBAN Grooves crooners, Stunner and Roki have come together to honour women, in their recently released single, ‘Kudakwashe’, an affirmation of self love and acceptance.

The song’s title loosely translates to God’s will.

The new song was in collaboration with music promoter’s Kayse Connect who are passion about empowering and supporting women, having recently donated to local women’s rights organization and shelter, Msasa Project.

‘Kudakwashe’ was produced by much sought after producer, DJ Tamuka and written by Kayse Connect encourages women to love themselves with their flaws.

The track is a dose of self esteem packaged into steely vocals shot in urban and rural settings.

The lyricist, Kayse Connect described the track as a women empowerment anthem which motivates them to practice self care.

“It is a song to appreciate, motivate, encourage the woman. Everything happens for a reason.

“We all need what comes to and for us, to shape us to sandpaper us and mould us. Self love, self care to all women out there. You are loved.”

