US 2020 Election: Africans React With Anger Comparison Of Trump To Mugabe

Spread This News











BBC

SOME people on Twitter have taken umbrage against a tweet by a former US official comparing President Donald Trump to Zimbabwe’s late leader Robert Mugabe, over his comments alleging fraud, without evidence, in the US election.

Samantha Power, who served as the UN ambassador in the administration of former President Barack Obama, tweeted that Mr Trump was “going full Robert Mugabe”.

Mugabe ruled Zimbabwe from 1980 until he was ousted in a coup in 2017. His stay in office for decades was secured through elections marred by widespread allegations of fraud.

He’s going full Robert Mugabe — Samantha Power (@SamanthaJPower) November 6, 2020

Ms Power’s tweet was sent minutes after Mr Trump held a press briefing on Thursday, where he blamed his dwindling chances for re-election on votes cast illegally.

He has been widely criticised for the comments with many saying that he was undermining US democratic systems.

But some Africans on Twitter thought the comparison was a way of Americans pointing fingers at others instead of appreciating the problems in their own country.

Here’s a sample of a few of them:

There really is no Robert Mugabe comparison here. Accept your president”

@Tomi_Oladipo

only African elections are like this. Not elections in the sophisticated White west! Your inability to see and acknowledge America’s flaws, and try to rebrand this as an African failure is outrageous. No, this is Western democracy behaviour. It’s the USA, 100%. Own it.”

@GlobalMediaPhD

Ah.. Africa the bench mark of disaster. I remember the administration you served having its own favourite tyrants. Should I name them? Nah. You have their phone numbers.”

@bahrzaf