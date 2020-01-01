US 2020 Presidential Hopeful Donates US$150 000 To Harare City Council

By Anna Chibamu

UNITED States billionaire and 2020 presidential hopeful, Michael Bloomberg, has donated US$150 000 to the Harare City Council for the procurement of critical health drugs.

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba Tuesday confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com that the billionaire, through his Bloomberg Philanthropies, had donated the cash for the City Health Department to acquire the essential drugs.

In November last year, Bloomberg announced his interest to be a candidate in the Democratic Party primaries for the 2020 US presidential election.

Bloomberg has also served as the mayor of New York City from 2002 to 2013, holding the office for three consecutive terms.

Gomba said the Harare City Council was also going to use the donated funds to carry out research on non-communicable diseases and cancer.

“Yes it is true. We are happy as council and will continue as a collective to do more in seeking financial assistance,” he said.

“As council, we will do a research on noncommunicable diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes as well as cancer and others to acquire medicals for these diseases,” Mayor Gomba said.

Harare City Council has 12 polyclinics and satellite clinics as well as two hospitals – Wilkins Infectious Hospital and Beatrice Road Infectious Hospital.

Launched in 2017, the Partnership for Healthy Cities, where the donated money came from, is supported by the Bloomberg Philanthropies, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Vital Strategies.

It provides cities with financial assistance and technical advice from public health experts to implement their chosen intervention in reducing noncommunicable diseases or injuries.

Bloomberg Philanthropies focuses its resources in areas which include; environment, public health, the arts, government innovation and education.