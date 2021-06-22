US-Based Nyasha Dube Included In Warriors COSAFA Squad

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

WARRIORS coach Zdravko Logarusic has cast his net far and wide in search for upcoming players after including US-Based Zimbabwean midfielder Nyasha Dube in his new look squad ahead of the COSAFA Cup tournament in South Africa next month.

The 24-year-old Hwange born attacking midfielder who plays for American fourth tier side Little Rock Rangers is the son of former Hwange coach Nation Dube.

Although the Warriors squad is yet to be officially announced by the local football mother body ZIFA, it has emerged that Dube has been included in the squad.

Logarusic has reportedly been monitoring Dube’s performances for his club which is based in Arkansas.

The team was founded in 2016 and plays in the USL League Two, a national semi-professional league at the fourth tier of the American Soccer Pyramid.

Dube has made an incredibly impressive start to his professional career since returning to Little Rock Rangers in April 2021 after wrapping up his collegiate career at Central Baptist College in Conway, featuring in all eight games so far this season.

During his time in college, Dube tallied six goals and two assists in 17 matches.

He also received an AMC Honorable mention award for his outstanding performance in 2019.

Little Rock Rangers confirmed Nyasha’s call up to the national team on social media.

“Rangers midfielder, Nyasha Dube, has been called up to represent his national team of Zimbabwe for the Confederation of Southern Africa Football Association tournament. Dube will arrive on June 27 for camp. Best of luck to Nyasha,” the club said in a post on Twitter.

Dube is set to arrive on the 27 of June and is believed to be among the new players that Logarusic is set to assess during the COSAFA Cup competition that begins on July 6.

The Croatian revealed last week that he is set to include fringe players in his squad as he seeks to widen his selection base ahead of the start of the World Cup qualifiers in September.

The squad will be officially announced last this week as ZIFA is still awaiting government approval to participate in this year’s COSAFA Cup.