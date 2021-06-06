US-Based Zim’s Bantu Collaborates With Maroon 5

Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

LOS ANGELES-based Zimbabwean-born musician, Bantu has featured on three-time Grammy award-winning band, Maroon 5’s forthcoming album, ‘Jordi’.

The tribute album is aptly titled, Jordi after the multi-platinum band’s late manager Jordan Feidstein who died in 2017.

‘Jordi’, which has a total of 14 tracks album, will be released on 11 June and is available for pre-order on music digital streaming platforms.

Recently, Maroon 5 unveiled its upcoming seventh album’s deluxe tracklist, and of note is track seven, ‘One Light’ featuring Zimbabwe’s very own, Bantu.

Bantu, a Grammy-nominated singer, has in the past worked with a handful preeminent artistes including Nicki Minaj, Rita Ora, Dani Leigh, Camila Cabello, Pitbull, French Montana, Chris Brown among others.

He took to his official social media pages to share the news.

“Sheesh, Maroon 5 ‘One Light’ ft Bantu out June 11. Somebody tell my Mama we made it! Can’t wait for y’all to hear this one,” he wrote.

Notable collaborations on the album, include Megan Thee Stallion, Blackbear, Stevie Nicks, H.E.R, Jason Derulo, YG with late rappers, Nipsey Hussle, and Juice WRLD making posthumous appearances on two songs.