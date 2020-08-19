US Election 2020: Biden is crowned as Democratic nominee

Spread This News











BBC

Joe Biden has been officially anointed the Democratic presidential candidate at the party’s convention, helped over the line with some glowing testimonials from elder statesmen.

Two Democratic former US presidents, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and former Secretary of State Colin Powell, a Republican, endorsed Biden.

Clinton said President Donald Trump had brought “chaos” to the Oval Office.

Trump trails Biden in opinion polls ahead of November’s election.

The former vice-president under President Barack Obama became his party’s nominee on Tuesday night as a pre-recorded roll call vote from delegates in all 50 states aired at the largely virtual convention.

This is Biden’s third White House bid, having formerly run in 1988 and 2008. The 77-year-old’s campaign appeared to be in danger of collapse back in February this year.

On the second night of the party convention on Tuesday, with the theme “leadership matters,” Clinton delivered the key address.

“Donald Trump says we’re leading the world,” Clinton said in his five-minute message pre-recorded from his home in Chappaqua, New York. “Well, we are the only major industrial economy to have its unemployment rate triple.

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command centre. Instead, it’s a storm centre. There’s only chaos.”

Following addresses from former First Lady Michelle Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders on Monday, Tuesday’s speeches aimed to show voters how the Democratic party is the best suited to repair problems at home and abroad.

Powell said Biden shares “the values I learned growing up in the south Bronx and serving in uniform”.

The decorated four-star general said he supports him for president because “we need to restore those values to the White House”.

In June, Powell – who served under President George W Bush and has appeared at multiple Republican conventions in previous years – called President Trump a liar and endorsed Biden.

He joins several Republicans who have endorsed Biden, including former Ohio Governor John Kasich during the first night of the convention.

Cindy McCain, the widow of Republican Senator John McCain, also spoke about the friendship between her late husband and Biden, though she stopped short of a formal endorsement.

Former Secretary of State John Kerry addressed the convention virtually to assail Trump’s leadership.

“When this president goes overseas, it isn’t a goodwill mission, it’s a blooper reel,” he said.

“He breaks up with our allies and writes love letters to dictators. America deserves a president who is looked up to, not laughed at.”