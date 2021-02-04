US Embassy Scolds Zim Govt Over Mamombe, Chimbiri ‘Persecution’

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

THE United States Embassy in Harare has slammed the Zimbabwean government for continued ‘persecution’ on MDC Alliance legislator Joana Mamombe and party activist Cecilia Chimbiri, among other government critics.

The two were arrested this week for allegedly obstructing the course of justice.

Together with Netsai Marova, another party activist who was also arrested but later released same day, the three made headlines last May over claims they were abducted and subjected to shock acts of sexual abuse by suspected state security agents who accused them of attempts to overthrow the under-fire Zanu PF led administration.

They were later arrested and are facing charges of allegedly faking their abductions.

The state has not relented in arresting and bringing charges on the activists while also pursuing similar arrests on a lot more government critics.

The latest arrests on Mamombe and Chimbiri follow a flash demonstration that was staged by MDC Alliance youths outside the Justice ministry offices in Harare to demand the release of party politician Job Sikhala and student activist Allan Moyo.

The US feels the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration was being very abusive on citizens attempting to push their leaders to observe democracy.

Posting on its Twitter handle Wednesday, the embassy said a nation that purports to be democratic should not be found persecuting its citizens through arbitrary arrests for defending the right of others.

“Democracies do not persecute citizens with arbitrary arrests for defending the rights of others.

““We shareZimbabweans’ belief that democracy can only thrive when their sons and DAUGHTERS can speak truth to power,” read the tweet.