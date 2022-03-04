US Extends Sanctions On Zimbabwe By Another Year

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

THE US has extended sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by one year and accused the county’s leaders of economic mismanagement and undermining democratic processes or institutions.

In a statement Thursday, US President Joe Biden said his administration will continue with the embargo for a further year saying President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s regime implementing policies that threaten America’s foreign policy.

“The actions and policies of certain members of the Zimbabwe government and other persons to undermine Zimbabwe’s democratic processes or institutions continue to pose an unusual and extraordinary threat to the foreign policy of the United States,” Biden said.

“For this reason, the national emergency declared on March 6, 2003 and the measures adopted on that date, on November 22, 2005 and on July 25, 2008 to deal with that emergency must continue in effect beyond March 6, 2022. Therefore, in accordance with section 202(d) of the National Emergencies Act (50 U.S.C. 1622(d)), I am continuing for one year the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13288,” he said.

“This notice shall be published in the Federal Register and transmitted to the Congress,” Biden said, adding Harare had pursued “actions and policies that have contributed to the deliberate breakdown in the rule of law in Zimbabwe, to politically motivated violence and intimidation, and to political and economic instability in the southern African region”.

About two weeks ago, US Embassy Charge D’Affairs Thomas Hastings warned Washington was closely monitoring the ongoing by-election campaigns that have recently turned extremely violent.