US: Inaugural Lewis Chitengwa golf tournament set for this week

By Agencies

CHARLOTTESVILLE: The Virginia men’s golf team will play a match at home for the first time since 2011, as the Cavaliers host the inaugural Lewis Chitengwa Memorial this week.

The tournament is named after the former UVA All-American, who played at Virginia in the mid-nineties.

In 1993, the Zimbabwe-native was the first Black player to win the South Africa Amateur.

UVA men’s golf head coach Bowen Sargent says, “They do consider him the ‘Jackie Robinson of South Africa,’ so we’re honoured to name the tournament after him.”

There are thirteen schools competing in the tournament, and UVA is fielding two teams, which brings the total to fourteen.

The tournament begins with a 36-hole shotgun start on Monday, and the 18-hole championship round on Tuesday.