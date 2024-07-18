US promises support to drought-stricken Zimbabwe as re-engagement process takes centre stage

Spread This News

By Tinei Tuhwe

INCOMING United States (US) ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Marie Tremont has said her country will be providing food aid support to Zimbabwe which has been ravaged by the El Nino-induced drought.

The drought which has since been declared a national disaster by President Emmerson Mnangagwa has left 9.9 million Zimbabweans in dire need of food aid.

Tremont said the US will continue supporting Zimbabwe as she paid a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House this Wednesday.

The two discussed several issues, among them improving relations and addressing global challenges.

Addressing journalists, she said “There is so much potential in the relationship between her country and Zimbabwe.

“Our goal here in Zimbabwe has always been to continue supporting Zimbabweans as they build a more democratic and prosperous future so that it can be self-reliant, democratic and with whom we can partner as we confront global challenges around the world.

“The US will provide more food security support to Zimbabwe in the coming days.”

The US government through its Agency, USAID, has made huge financial contributions to the country since independence.

“We have contributed $5 billion to the Zimbabwean people since independence in health, demining, entrepreneurship, and other agriculture and other economic prosperity initiatives.

“We’re happy to continue that and we will always be a reliable and consistent partner to Zimbabwe,” she added.

The US has not had an ambassador to Zimbabwe since 2021, when its previous ambassador, Brian Nichols, left to become Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

The US Embassy in Harare had been led by Chargé d’Affaires Elanie M. French since 2022, who has been overseeing the embassy’s operations until Tremont’s arrival.

Tremont has previously served as Deputy Ambassador of the US in Sweden, Ukraine, and Cyprus.