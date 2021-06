Spread This News











By Paidashe Mandivengerei

AMERICAN singer and actress, Paris Hilton is in Victoria Falls on what appears to be a leisure tour in Zimbabwe.

The New York It Girl was spotted in the resort city this week enjoying the sublime view of the majestic falls.

Hilton shared a video with her 14.8million Instagram followers from her hotel room captioned, “beautiful day in Zimbabwe”.

Paris Hilton