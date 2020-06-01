US taunts pot black Zimbabwe for celebrating American demos

Spread This News











By Robert Tapfumaneyi

ZIMBABWE is one of the three American adversaries gloating over the riotous situation sparked by last week’s police killing of a black American, a top American politician has said.

Violence has erupted across America over the callous killing of George Floyd by a white policeman in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In twitter remarks, Senator Marco Rubio, the acting chairperson of the American Senate Intelligence committee, said, “Tonight we are seeing very heavy social media activity on the #protests & counter reactions from social media accounts linked to at least 3 foreign adversaries.

“They didn’t create these divisions. But they are actively stocking & promoting violence & confrontation from multiple angles.”

Marco Rubio is also acting chairperson of the judges committee.

Zimbabwe is among countries often rebuked and punished by the US over alleged failure to observe human rights.

The US tumult, according to Rubio, presents a window for Zimbabwe to launch shots at its powerful critic.

Commenting on the remarks by Rubio, White House National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said the three American enemies were far from cleaner than the super power.

“I have seen a number of twits from the Chinese that sort of pleasure in what they have seen here,” O’Brien told American media.

“I wanna tell the adversaries that whether its Zimbabwe or China that the difference between us and you is that officer who killed George Floyd he will be investigated, he will be prosecuted, he will receive a fair trial.

“The American people who wanna go out and protest peacefully, they will be allowed to seek redress from government; they are not going to be thrown in jail for peaceful protesting.

“There is a difference between us and you when this happens, we get to the bottom of it, we clean it up.

“It not going to be covered up. This (police killing) was not done on behalf of the party or on behalf of the state; this was a bad apple who soiled the reputation our heroic law enforcement officers.

“We are going to get to the bottom of that.”

The Zanu PF led government has often come under fire from the US and its allies for rampant abuses on critics.

Since President Emmerson Mnangagwa came to power 2017, Zimbabwe has seen civilian killings and abductions by alleged security forces with no consequences on perpetrators.

Lately, three opposition activists were allegedly abducted and subjected to acts of torture and sexual abuse by their tormentors but little seems to be coming by way of punishment on perpetrators.

Against that background, O’Brien felt Zimbabwe had no moral authority to raise a finger and condemn the US for any transgressions on its people.

“That’s the difference us and you (Zimbabwe).

“The American people will come together after this, the radical who attacking the police in our neighbourhood in the streets.

“But there is a big difference us and the four adversaries.

“Marco Rubio was 100% correct that there are four adversaries who want to take advantage of this crisis to sew discord and try to damage our democracy and we will not allow that to happen.”

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Government has summoned American Ambassador Brian Nichols to discuss claims made by a senior US official that Zimbabwe was one of several countries interfering in violent protests in the US.

The other countries cited are China and Iran.

Information ministry permanent secretary Nick Mangwana tweeted, “Zimbabwe does not consider itself America’s adversary. We prefer having friends and allies to having unhelpful adversity with any other nation including the US.”