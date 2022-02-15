New Zimbabwe.com

US: Tim Tebow talks one-on-one about expanding children’s hospital in Zimbabwe

15th February 2022
By fox29.com

CAPE TOWN, South Africa – Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow continues to prove that his life’s work is off the gridiron, calling attention to the medical needs of children in hard-hit areas around the globe.

Tebow’s foundation, along with the nonprofit CURE international, recently broke ground on a new ward on CURE’s Children Hospital of Zimbabwe, which the Tim Tebow Foundation will help fund.

