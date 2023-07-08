US: Zim-born entrepreneur opens boutique clothing store with focus on African fashions

EnnYe is the brainchild of Matipa Mutsemi and her sister Mercy Nyamangwanda. Mutsemi is an entrepreneur who was born in Zimbabwe and, in addition to her clothing line, created a brand of makeup called EnnYeEthnic Cosmetics.

“Fashion is something I’ve always liked,” she said in an interview with St. Pete Rising. “Being African, I really enjoyed seeing colour in prints. But post-colonization, at least when I was growing up, nobody wanted to wear African prints. It was more jeans … baggy shirts … everything that was happening in the United States in the 1990s. I’m a ‘90s kid. Watching American television and music videos influenced how we wanted to dress.”

Mutsemi moved to the United States in 2001 to study at Southern Methodist University in University Park, Texas, near Dallas. It was there that she began to yearn for the culture of her childhood, even though Zimbabwe, at the time, was mired in political and economic turmoil.