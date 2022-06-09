US: Zim-born Khumalo misses out on Cambridge City job

MASSACHUSETTS: Hopkinton Town Manager Norman Khumalo was not selected by the Cambridge City Council to become Cambridge’s next city manager after a 8-1 vote Monday night, meaning that he will retain his position in Hopkinton – at least for now.

This is the second municipal manager position for which Khumalo has been considered in about six weeks. He was one of three finalists for the position of City Manager in Watertown, but was not selected for that role last month.

He was bested for the Cambridge role in an 8-1 council vote by Yi-An Huang, a 15-year Cambridge resident who has three children in the Cambridge public school system, according to a release. Huang currently serves as the executive director of Boston Medical Center Hospital Clinical Operations.

Khumalo did not receive any votes from the nine Cambridge city councillors.