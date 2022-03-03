US: Zim-born Tkay Maidza’s Tour Diary Opening for Billie Eilish

Spread This News

By papermag.com

Tkay Maidza and Billie Eilish’s friendship started four years ago, after the two became mutual followers on social media. The duo has certainly kicked off on the right foot since the Zimbabwe-born, Australia-raised artist has recently been invited to open some of Eilish’s shows for her Happier Than Ever tour across North America (Atlanta, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, Washington DC, Philadelphia).

ARIA & BET-nominated rapper Maidza joined Eilish after having released the final volume of her EP trilogy, Last Year Was Weird, produced by collaborator Dan Farber. While 2018’s Last Year Was Weird, vol. 1 acclaimed her as one of the most promising voices in the new guard of hip-hop, 2020’s second volume got her a nomination for Best Soul/R&B Release at the ARIA Music Awards. She then won the same award in 2021 with the last of her trilogy, featuring singles “Kim” and “Syrup.”