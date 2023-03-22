US: Zimbabwean nuclear scientist to engage global audiences on his scientific experiment proving existence of the soul

Spread This News

By einnews.com

Author Cain Manzira has announced that he is now ready to start giving talks to worldwide audiences in colleges, schools, universities, churches and other gatherings on his book, “A Scientific Proof: Souls’ Existence Plausible”, a powerful dissertation explores faith and the soul.

Manzira is a published author who is a native of Zimbabwe and current resident of South Carolina , United States Of America, who has transitioned from being a computer engineer to a nuclear scientist.

“Proving that an invisible microsphere can carry intelligible data equivalent to that of the average human brain gives plausibility to the idea that human beings have souls,” said Manzira.

The proof was achieved through a scientific experiment that quantified the number of electromagnetic particles in a 1.73nm diameter sphere.

According to quantum physics laws, particles with different frequencies can occupy the same space in time. Particles can occupy the same quantum “space” as long as they have different spin, energy and vector quantities. This is the key to our calculations for micro intelligence capacity.

“His talk will give the audience a glimpse of the author’s life from being born in a forest in Chihota area of Zimbabwe through his childhood to his current scientific work with a bearing of the influence and participation of religious activities. He will take the audience into the mind-set of a doubter who questioned belief in religion and used scientific reasoning to accept Christianity.”

On Page 27 of the book Manzira writes “Thus, with all the questions running through my mind, I sought logic in place of faith. The first port of call was of course evolution. It all made perfect sense. There was no place for creation in the literature and scientific books that I read, least of all, for Jesus Christ.”

And on Page 30, he adds; ” Introduce quantum physics and astrophysics right there you get your ammunition to rebel against Christianity. You have direct proof that no one can see heaven up there. You peep through a telescope and see galaxies that belittle your little boggled mind and the vastness scares you into a new gospel. Your new gospel of astrophysics and the cosmic becomes a clear explanation of the origin of the ever-expanding universe.”

“Neurologists have delved deep into the brain and discovered that depression, love, niceness, politeness, aggression, abstract thinking, judgment, patience, instincts and memories have turned out to have biochemical causes, not spiritual ones, and can all be radically affected by brain damage and brain surgery. This is all only possible if consciousness and emotions are all physical, with no need for soul theory.”

Cain takes the audience through the explanations inferred from the existence of souls on the actions they take in life phenomenon where such actions are normally attributed to spiritual effect or miraculous occurrences. He talks about dreams, near death experiences, telepathy and presents arguments to dispel other researcher’s opinions about the so-called evidence against the existence of a human soul.”