US$12 billion minerals export revenue surpassed says Ziyambi; insists ‘development’ is Zanu PF’s manifesto

By Reason Razao | Senior Reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s chief election agent and Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi has said export revenue in the mining industry has more than doubled, surpassing the US$12 billion target.

In 2022 the mining sector generated US$5,4 billion.

Ziyambi, who was responding to the question of why the ruling party had failed to produce a manifesto ahead of the upcoming elections, said the projects undertaken and achievements were Zanu PF’s manifesto.

Zanu PF has been parading the new Parliament building in Mt Hampden, Beitbridge road and border post as some of its major achievements under the second republic.

Economically, the ZWL has however struggled to stay afloat under Mnangagwa’s administration.

The ZWL free fall saw the basic commodity prices skyrocketing as the government struggled to control market forces.

According to Ziyambi, developments of roads, bridges, agricultural sector and mining sector were enough to warrant Mnangagwa another term in office.

“We had given ourselves a target that the mining industry must be a 12bn industry by 2023 and we have surpassed that,” Ziyambi said during a political debate on Star FM.

“We have several deeds that we did projects that we make reference to those in the opposition; those that aspire to get into power will write flowery manifestos where they will say literally anything.

“Ourselves we are pointing to things that we are doing to our vision 2030 to say in terms our national development strategy we aspire to get to that level so we are saying whatever we have been doing that is our manifesto,” he said.

In the agricultural sector, according to Ziyambi, Zanu PF turned the industry revenue from US$2 billion to US$8 billion.

“So we have all that, those are our selling points to say give our candidate another chance to take us to another level,” the Minister of Justice said.