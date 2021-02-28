US$60k Armed Robber Arrested, Manhunt For 13 Accomplices On

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

POLICE have arrested a suspected member of an armed robbery gang which last month robbed a prominent Chinhoyi businessman of US$60 000 cash, an Isuzu KB300 vehicle and other valuable goods.

Norest Mubvuma (31) of Crowhill, Borrowdale, Harare appeared Friday before Chinhoyi Magistrate Tendai Banda facing an armed robbery charge.

The accused was remanded in custody to 10 March for routine remand.

The State case led by Tendai Tapi is that on 12 January this year in Mzari low-density suburb, Chinhoyi, Mubvuma who was in the company of Godfrey Josi, Bruce Muparadzi, another suspect only identified as Shadreck and 10 others who are still at large, acting in common purpose whilst armed with two pistols, robbed Theod Mhlanga cash amounting to US$60 000.

They also took two Samsung cellphones, one Huawei cellphone and a Lenovo laptop.

The gang then demanded keys to Mhlanga’s parked Isuzu KB300 which was loaded with 25 x 50kgs ammonium nitrate fertilizer, before driving off.

Accused person and his accomplices later dumped the car with its load along Golden Kopje Mine road about 8 kilometres from the crime scene.

The court heard Mubvuma was implicated in the offence by Givemore Musurudzwa who was the first to be arrested, although in connection with a different case.

Value of the stolen property was US$87 000 and property recovered was worth US$25 000.

Businessman-cum-philanthropist Mhlanga used to run the now defunct popular entertainment spot Gwayagwaya Nightclub, operates a liquor wholesale and has thriving farming ventures in Mashonaland West.