US$64 000 Cash Bonus For Warriors If They Beat Ethiopia  

By Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has confirmed Warriors will receive a massive bonus if they manage to beat Ethiopia in their second 2022 World Cup Qualifying Group G encounter at the Bahir Dar Stadium on Tuesday.

The match will kick-off at 1500hours Zimbabwean time.

After failing to collect maximum points at home due to their disappointing goalless draw against South Africa last Friday, the Warriors will be targeting an away win against a tricky Ethiopian side.

In an effort to motivate the players ahead of the match, the local football mother body revealed that its fundraising committee has secured a US$ 64 000 cash bonus to be shared amongst the players and technical team members if they win on Tuesday.

ZIFA board member finance, Philemon Machana, who chairs the association’s fundraising committee, said the sponsorship package has been facilitated by the Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire.

“ZIFA is delighted to inform the football fraternity and the nation at large that the interim ZIFA fundraising committee has through the facilitation of the Honourable Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Tino Machakaire secured a financial motivational package for the Warriors for the critical match against Ethiopia slated for Bahir Dar at 3pm tomorrow,” Machana said in a statement.

Machana thanked Machakaire and the Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry for their support.

He said the benefactor of the sponsorship package would be announced in due course.

“The Deputy Minister and Minister Dr. Kirsty Coventry have been supportive of Zifa. Honourable Machakaire has managed to secure a total of US$64000 to be shared equally by all players and the technical team in the event of a win against Ethiopia. ZIFA and the Afcon fundraising team are forever grateful and indebted to Hon. Machakaire and the benefactor whose details shall be made public in due course.

He added: “We are thrilled by the support from the Deputy Minister and continue to urge our valued stakeholders to follow the Minister’s initiative in motivating the Warriors to perform well. It is significant to stress that the money shall be channelled directly in cash or to Nostro bank accounts of recipients should the warriors emerge victorious against Ethiopia. ZIFA is extremely grateful to Hon. Deputy Minister who has facilitated this wonderful package and did not take much time after we discussed such issues during our recent match against South Africa on Friday. It is without doubt that he is a practical results driven leader. We thank the government for being supportive of the beautiful game. We are very optimistic that with this kind of stakeholder support, we are set for dizzy heights.”

The Warriors face a must win encounter against Ethiopia to revive their hopes of qualifying for their maiden World Cup in Qatar next year.

Ethiopia got their WCQ group stage off to a losing start as they succumbed 1-0 away to Ghana in Cape Coast on Friday night, though the East Africans put in a fighting display.

In head-to-head stats, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe have met in three matches across all competitions and friendlies since their first recorded clash back in 1984. The Walia Ibex have claimed two wins compared to one for the Warriors.

The teams’ most recent meeting was way back in November 1988: a CECAFA Cup game which Zimbabwe won 2-1 in Blantyre.