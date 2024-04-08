US$720k Quest Financial Services heist robbery suspect shot dead by police during indications

Spread This News

AN armed robbery suspect in the infamous US$720, 000 Quest Financial Services hit in Belgravia, Harare, was shot dead after trying to shoot at police detectives during indications.

The suspect, Blessing Sumbani Sithole (49), was shot on the back along Manyame River in Southlea Park on Thursday.

He was the only suspect yet to be accounted for in the February heist, which made newspaper headlines.

Sithole’s was reportedly captured in Makondo Extension, Chiredzi, in a dramatic swoop where authorities recovered a 0.38 Special Revolver, seven rounds of ammunition, and a Toyota Probox vehicle.

Sithole confessed to have bought the vehicle with his share of the loot.

Guided by Sithole, detectives followed leads to the Manyame River, where he had allegedly hidden a 7.65mm CZ Vzor pistol stolen during the heist, police spokesperson Paul Nyathi said.

However, upon arrival, Sithole is said to have unexpectedly picked up the pistol and aimed it at detectives, leading to his shooting.

Nyathi said the suspect was swiftly transported to Sally Mugabe Hospital, but he died on the way.

The February 25 robbery at Quest Financial Services resulted in the theft of US$720,676.00, ZAR 10,500.00, Euro 120.00, a 7.65 mm CZ Vzor pistol, and three laptops.

Two security guards, Cornelius Muchikange (35) and Nesbert Kachungwe (35) of J and P Security Company, had previously pleaded guilty to stealing US$53,000 from the heist in March.