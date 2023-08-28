US$8bn agric economy by 2030 on target, says Farmers4ED while praising Mnangagwa on election victory

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

ZIMBABWE’S growth projections are on course for the attainment of a US$8,5 billion agricultural economy by 2030 under the visionary leadership of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a Zanu PF affiliate organisation has said.

Farmers For Economic Development (Farmers4ED) made the pronouncement in a statement Monday congratulating Mnangagwa on being declared winner in the just-ended presidential election by Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC).

The elections management body announced Zanu PF leader Mnangagwa winner with 2 350 711 votes against his arch rival Nelson Chamisa of Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), who tallied 1 967 343 of total 4 468 740 ballots.

This translated to the president-elect garnering 52, 6% against his contender’s 44%.

Farmers4ED National Chairman, Tapiwa Chitate said his organisation had faith in Mnangagwa’s leadership to steer the sector to phenomenal growth, hence it mobilised farmers to overwhelming vote for him.

“Farmers4ED would like to extend hearty congratulations to H.E. Dr. E.D. Mnangagwa on his resounding win in the just ended presidential elections.

“We celebrate this win as it is evidence of the great work you have done in the past five years, echoing the confidence the people of Zimbabwe have in your capable leadership.

“We reiterate our solid commitment and complementary effort in the attaining of your vision to ensure food security and economic development through farming; affirming our desire to transform our communities through organised agricultural activities to alleviate poverty, and meaningfully contribute to your broader vision of creating a USD8,5 billion agricultural industry by 2030,” said Chitate.

He outlined Mnangagwa’s victory will usher consistency in the agricultural sector and growth of its potential to stabilise the national and provincial economies.

“It is gratifying to know that under your leadership, the farming sector will continue to meaningfully contribute to the attainment of an upper-middle-class economy by 2030 as we stand resolute in a gender and inter-generational approach to efficient and innovative use of one of the most important gains of the Liberation Struggle – land.

“Farmers4ED wishes you, Your Excellency, a successful term of office as we assure you of our continued support in the development of our country through farming for both urban and rural farming as we shall continue to leave no one and no place behind,” added Chitate, a Mnangagwa loyalist and former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial youth commissar.

Congratulatory messages from Zanu PF aligned organisations started pouring in as soon as ZEC announced results Saturday night.