USA ‘not running away’ from Zimbabwe as suggested by Mnangagwa

The United States says it has not abandoned Zimbabwe contrary to President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s remarks in Russia that America is currently strongly supporting Zambia and Malawi to spite Zimbabwe where it imposed targeted sanctions on some ruling party officials for alleged corruption and human rights violations.

In a statement, the Chargé d’Affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Harare, Ms. Elaine French, shrugged off suggestions by Mnangagwa that America is isolating Zimbabwe in favour of the other two nations.

French said, “The United States has been and will continue to be a reliable partner with the people of Zimbabwe. Our more than $5 billion in health, humanitarian, and development assistance since Zimbabwe’s independence has rehabilitated health clinics, provided lifesaving medications, and now has helped families make ends meet during this devastating drought. The United States is not running away. It is making good on its commitment to support the health and prosperity of Zimbabwe’s 16 million people.”

She said America is currently providing needed help in tackling a devastating drought that has crippled the southern African nation, and has over the years poured in over $5 billion for various projects.

She noted that in January this year, the US committed an additional USD$11 million in food and security support to Zimbabwe.

“In addition, in 2024 US Presidential Emergency Plan For AIDS Relief PEPFAR committed another USD$209 million to the HIV response in Zimbabwe,” said French.

USA Embassy says Zimbabwe is not under sanctions as only 11 individuals are under restrictive measures imposed on those said to be involved in corrupt activities and election rigging.

In his remarks, Mnangagwa praised Putin for defending the sovereignty of Russia, adding that he is “my dear brother”.

Mnangagwa was captured in a video telling Putin in St. Petersburg on the sidelines of an investment summit that he is looking for strong support from Russians as Americans, Britons and others have dumped Zimbabwe.

He said, “We are anxious to have more comprehensive and concentrated relations between ourselves. Yes, we are a very advanced country; but there is a lot that we can learn from you and there is a lot that will benefit from that relationship. And there is a lot that we can open for the Russian Federation to participate in our economy, especially in the mining sector and agriculture. There is a lot that we can afford for you to participate.

“And in that process, the West will run away. You see, the West has just begun consolidating its power in Zambia, our next neighbour. You know, there was a time when Zambia and Zimbabwe were one; it was called Northern and Southern Rhodesia. It was made one by the British, but they are now separate. And the Americans are consolidating their power in that country, both in terms of security and in terms of financial support to Zambia to make sure that we feel lonely.”

Mnangagwa said despite the USA’s move to back Zambia and Malawi, Zimbabwe won’t give up in strengthening relations with Russia.

Correspondent Annahstatia Ndlovu also contributed to this article.