USA pledges US$39 million drought response assistance to Zimbabwe

By Staff Reporter

The United States of America has pledged to support Zimbabwe with US$39 million in drought response at a time when 9.9 million people are facing starvation.

The announcement was made by the incoming US ambassador to Zimbabwe Pamela Tremont during an introductory press conference held in Harare on Thursday.

Tremont also said America will continue to support Zimbabwe in other areas including the health sector.

The financial support is an addition to the US$62 million that has been availed to Zimbabwe since the beginning of this year.

“Today, the United States, through USAID, announced an additional $39 million in drought response assistance to the people of Zimbabwe as the lean season – when food is scarcest – approaches.

“Through this support from USAID, humanitarian partners will provide over 500,000 people with food assistance during the upcoming lean season; distribute agriculture supplies and livestock to households whose livelihoods have been affected by the drought; and improve access to water for agriculture and consumption.

“USAID has provided nearly $62 million to respond to humanitarian needs in Zimbabwe since the beginning of Fiscal Year 2024,” Tremont said.

El Niño weather patterns are causing a historic drought throughout southern Africa, including in Zimbabwe, driving higher-than-average levels of food insecurity and disrupting agricultural production and livelihoods.

During the recent October-May agricultural season, 80 per cent of Zimbabwe received below-average rainfall, resulting in farmers losing approximately 70 percent of their crops.

Government and UN organisations estimate that six million people will require food assistance during the coming November-March lean season.

Tremont said the United States will support the people of Zimbabwe also urging other donors to contribute to meeting the humanitarian needs of the Zimbabwean people.

She said El Niño and its drought effects have made this a harder year to farm than usual.

“That is why yesterday, I informed President Mnangagwa, and today I am pleased to announce to you $62 million in assistance from the people of the United States this year to counter the effects of the current drought in Zimbabwe.

“This funding, including $39 million in additional support, will address short-term food insecurity and long-term strategies to improve agricultural practices and strengthen community resilience,” she said.

The ambassador also said broad-based economic prosperity is impossible without strong democratic institutions, good public health, and regional security.

“In my conversation with President Mnangagwa, I offered to collaborate on improving the investment climate in Zimbabwe to expand economic opportunities for people and communities, forge stronger business linkages, and attract investors to look closely at Zimbabwe’s educated labour force and long-term growth potential. But I can’t do this alone.

“The government and people of Zimbabwe need to share their story that Zimbabwe is a good business partner that combats corruption; provides certainty in regulatory, monetary, and tax policy; and enjoys unbiased rule of law,” she said.

Zimbabwe, like other African countries, is facing an El Nino-induced hunger.

Over six million food-insecure Zimbabweans are set to benefit from a government scheme that will see them getting between 7.5kg and 8.5kg bags of maize meal each per month up to March next year, to avert hunger.

Beneficiaries of the programme will mostly be from the country’s rural areas which were hard hit by an El Nino-induced drought and recorded poor to no harvests.

Already reeling from a never-ending economic crisis characterised by astronomical unemployment rates, some 9.9 million Zimbabweans are at risk of hunger.

The figure shot up from 7.7 million at the start of the year.