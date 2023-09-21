USA: Warriors star Hadebe returns to Houston Dynamo after five-month injury layoff

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

USA-BASED Zimbabwe international defender Teenage Hadebe made his much-awaited return to competitive football after a five-month injury layoff, playing the entire 90 minutes in Houston Dynamo’s 4-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps in a Major League Soccer (MLS) match on Thursday morning.

Hadebe was given a warm welcome by the Houston Dynamo fans as he underlined his importance for the team with a solid display in his team’s victory which lifted them to fourth position on the MLS Western Conference log on 43 points from 29 matches.

The 27-year-old defender endured a frustrating period on the sidelines after he suffered a leg injury in April which resulted in him undergoing surgery.

Hadebe played his first minutes with the reserve side earlier this month to mark his return from the injury. He was also an unused substitute in the previous round of matches in the MLS.

He was finally handed his first start on Thursday morning, playing the entire ninety minutes in Houston Dynamo’s 4-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps.

After impressing on his return, Hadebe further underlined his importance to the Houston Dynamo’s defensive department as he has over the last couple of seasons asserted himself as one of the best defenders at the club since his arrival from Turkey.

Hadebe’s return to full fitness is a major boost for the Zimbabwe Warriors ahead of their return to international football later this year.

The former Chicken Inn and Kaizer Chiefs star is expected to play an important role for the Warriors in their FIFA World Cup Qualification campaign which gets underway in November.

Zimbabwe is in the same group as Nigeria, South Africa, Benin, Rwanda, and Lesotho, with only the top team at the end of the round-robin qualifiers automatically booking a ticket to the finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico in 2026.