Usher to receive Lifetime Achievement BET Award

American singer Usher Raymond is having a great 2024, from headlining the Super Bowl, to getting married, and now he is set to receive a Lifetime Achievement BET Award. The 45-year-old star will be honoured for his career achievements at the BET Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on June 30.

Connie Orlando, the BET EVP, Specials, Music Programming and Music Strategy, said: “The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 and Park, to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards. “From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and black excellence. “We look forward to creating an amazing line-up to pay tribute to our global icon.”

Previous winners of the award include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige, Samuel Jackson, and Lionel Richie. The singer celebrated the moment with his 13.1 million Instagram followers and shared his excitement for the big day. “30 years of U and I…My Day 1s! Thank U @bet for honoring me with the Lifetime Achievement Award and a tribute performance 🎤 See U at the #BETAwards 🤞🏾”

Usher performed the Usher performed the Super Bowl half-time show in Las Vegas earlier this year, and the chart-topping star admitted that it was one of the highlights of his career. The singer explained that he wanted to produce a memorable performance for his fans.