Utseya to step down as Zim Under 19 cricket coach after World Cup

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe men’s under 19 cricket coach Prosper Utseya will reportedly step down from his role after the ongoing World Cup in South Africa where the team is competing.

Utseya is said to have announced this in a WhatsApp group which he shares with the current squad’s parents.

The former Chevrons player is set to join Cricket for Cubs in the USA where he has been appointed Director of Cricket.

Utseya has been in the men’s under 19 cricket team structures since 2016 when he started as a bowlers’ coach before assuming the head coach role.

As head coach Utseya has led the Young Chevrons to two World Cup appearances that is West Indies (2022 ) and the ongoing edition.

Zimbabwe will be back in action on Wednesday when it faces off with host South Africa in it’s first match of the Super Six.