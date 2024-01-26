‘Utter disbelief’ — Mzansi reacts to Kelly Khumalo allegedly ordering hit on Senzo Meyiwa

While the singer has maintained her innocence for nine years, the shocking claim had tongues wagging on social media.

“Kelly Khumalo right now … all they want is for her to implicate Chicco involvement Why was his gun used? Why was he the first person to be called?” wrote one X user.

“South Africans always wanted a fall of Kelly Khumalo, today they up defending her, saying she had no motive killing father of her child. Interesting.”

Read the X posts below: