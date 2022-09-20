UZ: First year pharmacy student in court for ‘threatening to burn university down’

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

A first year Pharmacy student at the University of Zimbabwe has been locked up on allegations of threatening to burn down the school’s library.

Tsitsi Muramba (20) is facing incitement charges.

This comes at a time students at the university are protesting the recent fees hike with several having been arrested last week.

Muramba appeared before Harare magistrate Denis Mangosi and was remanded in custody to Tuesday for bail ruling.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) alleges that Muramba sent WhatsApp messages inciting fellow students to procure fuel to burn down the university library and the Diamond Lecture theatre.

Last week, about 15 students were taken to court facing disorderly conduct and incitement charges after they protested the fees hike.

All have been since been released on free bail pending trial.