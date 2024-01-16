UZ, MSU, Africa University on Africa Top 200 Universities list

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE University of Zimbabwe (UZ), Midlands State University (MSU) and Africa University (AU) have made it onto uniRank’s list of top 200 Universities in Africa.

The uniRank list is based on internet metrics from independent sources without influence from any institutions reviewed.

UZ is the country’s highest-ranked institution at position 56, while Gweru’s MSU rounds off the top 100.

National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and the Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) are not on the list that South African colleges dominate.

“uniRank aims to provide a non-academic League Table of the top Universities in Africa based on valid, unbiased and non-influenceable web metrics provided by independent web intelligence sources rather than data submitted by the Universities themselves,” reads a description on its website, above the rankings.

University Guru also ranks UZ and MSU as the top two universities in the country although local rankings hide that they are both above position 1,200 globally.

UZ is Zimbabwe’s oldest university having opened in 1952 as the University College of Rhodesia and Nyasaland.

Its naming was inspired by the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland that persisted during that era. The federation was composed of modern-day Zimbabwe, Zambia and Malawi.

It was later renamed the University of Rhodesia before it adopted the country’s new name at independence in 1980 and became known as the University of Zimbabwe.

MSU on the other hand is Zimbabwe’s largest university by enrollment while AU is respectfully well-resourced and one of the most properly managed institutions of higher learning locally.