UZ Student Languishes In Prison After Calling For Revolution Against Mnangagwa

By Munashe Makuwe

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe (UZ) student Allan Moyo, arrested early last December after calling for a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa remains in prison as his court records were incorrectly recorded at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts.

Moyo (23) is being charged with incitement to commit public violence.

The state alleged Moyo, on July 3, incited some commuters at Copacabana bus terminus in Harare by telling them the time to stage a revolt against Mnangagwa’s administration was conducive because the president had failed the people of Zimbabwe.

Moyo was denied bail by Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga and more than a month later, his attempts to apply for bail at the High Court have failed as his court transcript from the lower court is in shambles, and the judge failed to peruse it.

His lawyer Obey Shava said he Moyo’s fresh bail appeal will finally be heard next Tuesday at the High Court.

“His matter has been set for hearing in the High Court next Tuesday,” Shava told NewZimbabwe.com Thursday.

“Initially, we appealed to the High Court against the magistrate’s decision to deny him bail and when we went there, we had issues trying to secure the transcribed record from the magistrates’ courts and when we eventually came to the High Court it contained some errors.

“It was very difficult for the judge to follow that record thereby they had to take it back to the magistrates’ court for correction.”

Tuesday will be the set down date for the hearing.