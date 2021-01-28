UZ Student Who Called For Mnangagwa’s Ouster Denied Bail

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

UNIVERSITY of Zimbabwe student Allan Moyo was Thursday denied bail by High Court judge, Justice David Foroma.

Moyo (23), a leader of the Zimbabwe National Students Union (ZINASU), is facing a charge of incitement to commit public violence and was arrested on 7 December 2020 before he was denied bail at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts.

The state alleged Moyo, on July 3 2020, incited commuters at Copacabana bus terminus in central Harare telling them the time to stage a revolt against President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration was ripe because he had failed as a leader, and was destroying the lives of the people of Zimbabwe.

“Pro-democracy campaigner Allan Moyo, who has spent more than 50 days in detention, will continue detained in prison after Justice Foroma dismissed his bail appeal,” the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said in a statement.

He is being represented by Obey Shava.

Moyo has also filed a separate application at the High Court seeking to compel the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services to improve living conditions at the Harare Remand Prison where is he detained.

Ruling on the application is yet to be made.