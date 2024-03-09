Vagrant stabs churchgoer, steals cellphone

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A MAN of no fixed abode has been arrested in Kadoma for waylaying a churchgoer before stabbing him and stealing his cellphone.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Mashonaland West provincial spokesperson, Inspector Ian Kohwera confirmed the incident.

“ZRP Rimuka has arrested Augustine Chinyaure (22) of no fixed aboard for robbery. On March 6, 2024 at around 1100 hours, the suspect intercepted the complainant, a man aged 23, who was going to Masowe eChishanu shrine near Classic Service Station, Kadoma.

“He pounced on him holding a Columbian knife demanding money and cellphone. The complainant resisted and wrestled the suspect in a bid to take the knife. He was cut on the palm and neck.

“The suspect snatched his cellphone, an Itel P36 Pro, and ran away. The complainant screamed and a police patrol team from ZRP Rimuka rushed to the scene and managed to arrest Chinyuaure and recovered the stolen cellphone,” said Kohwera.

The complainant was treated at Kadoma General Hospital and later discharged.

Police advised the public to avoid using secluded footpaths and walking alone, especially during the night.

Communities should tip off police when they notice any person they suspect to be involved in criminal activities in their neighbourhoods, Kohwera added.