Mnangagwa group vows Chamisa-led CCC will never rule Zimbabwe; say what ‘what happened in Zambia won’t happen here’

By Darlington Gatsi

ZANU PF parallel structure, Vapostori for Economic Development (ED), has vowed to defend President Emmerson Mnangagwa and declared the opposition will never rule Zimbabwe.

This comes as the ruling party’s elective Congress is on the horizon with the establishment positioning itself to clinch another electoral victory in next year’s general elections.

Zanu PF commands a huge following among members of the apostolic sect and arguably its mainstay in rural constituency.

Vapostori for ED is yet another parallel structure to emerge in support of Mnangangwa’s re-election bid.

Vapostori for ED spokesperson, Obey Mapuranga says what happened in Zambia where the opposition annihilated the ruling party will not happen locally in next year’s elections.

“Zimbabwe can not be similarised with other countries which are like Zambia. What happened in Zambia is not going to happen in Zimbabwe. Zimbabwe is a different country with its own spiritual doctrines.

“What happened in Zambia most of you call it regime change, but right now in Zimbabwe there is not going to be any regime change and I am speaking of this from a spiritual point of view,” said Mapuranga.

Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) and other opposition parties are buoyed by electoral victories of neighbouring countries, where in Zambia Hakainde Hichilema won last year followed by an opposition victory in Lesotho.

Mapuranga took a dig at CCC leader, Nelson Chamisa accusing him of inviting sanctions on Zimbabwe.

“As Vapostori for ED we are in agreement that there are certain individuals in Zimbabwe that have gone to America and begged for sanctions so that this country can be in a quagmire.

“There are others still living like Nelson Chamisa and other opposition remnants; we know what they did. As spiritual leaders of this country, we are against all those sorts of invitations to foreign interference,” he said.

Zimbabwe will hold an anti-sanctions crusade Tuesday with events lined up across the country to call for lifting of the punitive measures by the West.

Zimbabwe was slapped with an embargo in the early 2000 in what the United States of America and Britain said was necessitated by gross human rights abuses.