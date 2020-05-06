Vast Assures It Is Acting In Good Faith With Zim govt, Chiadzwa Community

Spread This News











Mining Weekly

Aim-listed diversified miner Vast Resources has commented on articles published in the Zimbabwean press during the last week of April, around the Chiadzwa community concession block joint venture, for which Vast is awaiting finalisation of a mining agreement.

The company wishes to mine the Chiadzwa diamond fields, in Zimbabwe, through its subsidiary Katanga Mining, in joint venture with Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company.

Vast confirms it has continued to engage with the Zimbabwean government, while it awaits finalisation of the mining agreement – this has been delayed owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

“The company continues to act in good faith to the benefit of the Republic of Zimbabwe and the entire community, and always in accordance with the instructions and direction of the relevant governmental authorities.

“The company remains confident that, despite the recent Covid-19 lockdown and other delays that have arisen in recent months owing to matters unrelated to the relationship between the Zimbabwean government and Vast, the project will be continued to the benefit of all stakeholders,” Vast states.