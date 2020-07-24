Vendors boss urges film evidence for municipal police attacks

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

A Bulawayo vendors group has urged its members to film and later produce as court evidence, rampant incidences of physical attack on their colleagues by municipal police.

The Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) said Tuesday it was dismayed by continued cases of violence perpetrated by municipal police officers on vendors.

This comes after four BCC municipal police officers appeared before a Bulawayo magistrate accused of brutally assaulting a vendor in the city centre.

They were accusing the vendor of refusing to pay daily remittances to council.

The quartet was recorded by one of the complainants while in the process of attacking his colleague as they demanded payment from the two vendors.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com, BVTA executive director, Michel Ndiweni demanded the cessation of harassment of vendors by the municipal police officers.

“BVTA has documented the history of municipal brutality on vendors and informal traders and abhors such acts.

“We suggest that the local authority should take immediate action to halt this brazen attack on economic rights of vendors and informal traders,” said Ndiweni.

The BVTA director called for thorough investigations into assaults on vendors by the municipal police.

He said the national lockdown against the spread of Covid-19 has left vendors exposed to both poverty and harassment.

Ndiweni encouraged vendors and other informal traders to take videos and other forms of evidence which would prove handy when it is time to pin down the culprits through prosecution.