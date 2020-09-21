Vendors group to the rescue as Byo struggles to mark new trade spaces

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association (BVTA) has mobilised resources to assist the cash strapped Bulawayo city council mark new trading spaces in line with Covid-19 guidelines on social distancing.

Since the relocation of vendors from the Central Business District (CBD) in April this year, the local authority has been struggling to re-allocate vending bays to the affected traders owing to lack of financial resources.

Over 600 informal traders were left with no other source of income when council destroyed their stalls arguing that the move was necessary to decongest the streets as a preventive Covid-19 measure.

The council has blamed the delay in reallocating bays to the vendors to lack of financial resources.

“It is disturbing that council is failing to provide trading space to our members affected by Covid-19. We would have hoped that BCC was going to start the process of re-allocation, having put resources aside to see the process through,” said Bulawayo Vendors and Traders Association Director Michael Ndiweni in an interview with New Zimbabwe.com.

Ndiweni said his organisation has already mobilised resources to assisting council met its obligation.

“As BVTA, we have put some resources aside. We have procured resources for them to be able to mark the markets. So, we will buy paint and deliver.

“We have already made all the necessary modalities and we are just waiting for all the resources before we hand them over to the city council.

“It is our small contribution, but we urge the local authority to cast its nets wider and reach other stakeholders who can come and assist,” said Ndiweni.

Some of the vendors are now back in the CBD following the relaxation of Covid-19 regulations